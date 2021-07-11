Now, the one-man publicity circus, as he’s been called, is set to undertake his biggest stunt yet: A ride to the edge of space in the spaceplane his company, Virgin Galactic, developed in its pursuit of becoming, in his words, the world’s first “commercial spaceline.”
Here’s what to know:
Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo Unity: not the traditional way to launch into space
Since the dawn of the Space Age, astronauts made it to the stars by strapping into a spacecraft sitting on top of — or, in the case of the space shuttle — beside massive rocket boosters that propelled them out of the atmosphere.
Virgin Galactic takes a different approach. Instead of launching vertically from a pad, it air-launches its vehicle. The spacecraft, known as SpaceShipTwo Unity, is tethered to the belly of a twin fuselage airplane that carries it aloft to about 45,000 feet. There, the spaceship is released, the pilots fire its engines and steer it on an almost perfectly vertical trajectory into the sky.
To reorient itself for reentry, the spacecraft has what is known as a “feather” — the wings of the spacecraft essentially fold up and, as the company says on its website, “provides stability during re-entry to the Earth’s atmosphere.”
“During this phase of spaceflight the vehicle acts like a shuttlecock or birdie, orienting the ship to the proper re-entry attitude,” Virgin Galactic says. “This orientation creates high drag, which slows SpaceShipTwo down quickly while high in the atmosphere. This also allows the thermal loads generated from re-entering the atmosphere to spread evenly over the surface area of the vehicle rather than concentrating on a few small points.”
Once back into the atmosphere, the wings are lowered back into position, and the pilots glide the spaceplane for a touchdown on the runway.
SpaceShipTwo is not the only vehicle to be air-launched from a mother ship to an altitude of more than 50 miles. The X-15, operated by the U.S. Air Force and NASA, flew during test flights in the 1960s. But it didn’t have a cabin as modern as SpaceShipTwo, with plenty of windows for Earth gazing.
Meet the crew flying Virgin Galactic today
Richard Branson will be on board. That everyone knows. But the rest of the crew is an interesting mix of Virgin Galactic employees, with an array of backgrounds and experiences.
Dave Mackay, the chief pilot, is from Scotland and has flown to space twice previously. He served in the Royal Air Force for 16 years and has flown 140 different types of aircraft. After the military, he flew for Virgin Atlantic, Branson’s commercial airline, and then joined Virgin Galactic.
Michael “Sooch” Masucci is the flight’s co-pilot. He’s a former Air Force lieutenant colonel who flew on Virgin Galactic’s second spaceflight mission.
In the cabin with Branson will be Beth Moses, whose Virgin Galactic job is chief astronaut instructor. She flew with Masucci on the February 2019 flight. In an interview with The Post after her flight, she said, “It blows your mind. We flew on a perfectly clear day. A lot of snow on the mountain tops. Earth was wearing her diamonds that day.”
When the company starts flying paying customers, Moses’ job will be to prepare them for the experience. She is married to Mike Moses, Virgin Galactic’s president.
Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic’s vice president of government affairs and research operations, is a graduate of Purdue University who previously worked at the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, an association that promotes the commercial space industry. While flying, she said she would be assessing what it would be like for researchers and scientists to perform their experiments in space.
“This is an incredible opportunity to get people from different backgrounds, different geographies, different communities into space,” she said in a video on Twitter.
The sixth person aboard the flight will be Colin Bennett, Virgin Galactic’s lead operations engineer. His task is to evaluate procedures in the crew cabin during the spaceplane’s powered ascent through the atmosphere as well as when the crew is in a weightless environment.
Richard Branson, showman and daredevil, hopes to use his spaceflight to drive ticket sales
Human spaceflight is an inherently risky endeavor. Astronauts, like soldiers going into combat, know — or should — that they are putting their lives on the line.
“Anyone who has lived with large rocket engines understands that their awesome power is produced by machinery churning away at very high temperatures, pressures and velocities,” Michael Collins, the Apollo 11 astronaut wrote in a Washington Post op-ed days after space shuttle Challenger exploded in 1986, killing all seven on board.
Despite the risks, he wrote that “we tend to pooh-pooh danger, and if you go into the VIP stands before a space launch there is a carefree, holiday atmosphere, like being at the company picnic. Ride one of the beasts and you get a different perspective.”
The spaceplane that Richard Branson is set to fly is nothing like the beast Collins flew with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. The Saturn V moon rocket was far more powerful than the spaceplane that will barely get Branson to the edge of space. But it is dangerous nonetheless, despite the festive atmosphere Branson is building at Spaceport America, Virgin Galactic’s facility in the New Mexico desert.
Stephen Colbert, the late-night TV show host and space fan, is anchoring Virgin Galactic’s live broadcast of the flight. The musician Khalid will be at Spaceport America, and will release his new single “New Normal” after the launch. Celebrity FORs (Friends of Richard) are expected to be on hand as well, ready to party and celebrate a triumph. Elon Musk is there.
Branson, the showman CEO who has turned death-defying exploits into a form of self-promotion and marketing, plans to use his flight to launch Virgin Galactic’s ticket sales. After being dormant for some time, the company plans to reopen sales — with prices that could be an estimated $500,000.
That is, as long as Sunday’s flight is completed safely.
The crew has arrived at Spaceport America
The crew for Virgin Galactic’s spaceflight has arrived at Spaceport America ahead of the flight. In a Twitter post, Richard Branson can be seen cycling up to the facility and being greeted by his fellow crew mates, who are already in their spacesuits.
“You’re late, come on, get suited up,” says Beth Moses, Virgin Galactic’s chief astronaut instructor. They are expected to board SpaceShipTwoUnity a little before 10 a.m. Eastern time.
Elon Musk is at Spaceport America to cheer on Richard Branson
Richard Branson has added a photo of himself with a barefoot Elon Musk to his Twitter feed.
“Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready,” he said in the accompanying text.
Branson is scheduled to fly to space on Virgin Galactic’s spacecraft later Sunday morning.
On Twitter Saturday, Musk wrote to Branson: “Will see you there to wish you the best.”
Branson responded by saying, “Thanks for being so typically supportive and such a good friend, Elon. Great to be opening up space for all — safe travels and see you at Spaceport America!”
“Godspeed!” Musk tweeted Sunday.
Jeff Bezos, another of the billionaire “space barons,” also said he hoped Branson had a good launch, writing on Instagram: “Wishing you and the whole team a successful and safe flight tomorrow. Best of luck!” Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, is scheduled to fly to space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard space capsule July 20 and is not expected to be present to witness Branson’s trip.
Richard Branson’s flight with Virgin Galactic delayed because of overnight weather
High winds prevented crews from rolling the spaceship out of the hangar last night, and the takeoff from Spaceport America is now set to begin at about 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.
The spaceship was set to roll out overnight for fueling and preflight checks. But crews decided to keep it inside until the winds died down. The sun is rising over the spaceport and the winds are calm.