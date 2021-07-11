Over the years, brash British billionaire Richard Branson has undertaken all sorts of wild adventures, from the dangerously ill-conceived to the merely zany — from attempting a powerboat speed record across the English Channel in seas so choppy it “was like being strapped to the blade of a vast pneumatic drill,” as he wrote in his memoir, to dressing up as a bride to launch his ultimately unsuccessful foray into the wedding gown industry.

Now, the one-man publicity circus, as he’s been called, is set to undertake his biggest stunt yet: A ride to the edge of space in the spaceplane his company, Virgin Galactic, developed in its pursuit of becoming, in his words, the world’s first “commercial spaceline.”

Here’s what to know:

  • The mother ship that launches the SpaceShipTwo Unity space plane was originally scheduled to take off at 9 a.m. Eastern time from the runway at Virgin Galactic’s Spaceport America facility in New Mexico, but that has been delayed to 10:30 a.m. In addition to Branson, the flight will carry two pilots and three other Virgin Galactic employees. The release of the space plane is expected to take place 30 minutes to an hour after takeoff.
  • Unlike traditional rockets that launch vertically from launchpads, Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo Unity is tethered to the belly of a mother ship, which carries it to about 45,000 feet. The spaceplane is then released, the pilots fire its engines, and it goes screaming up through the sky until it reaches the edge of space. It then reorients itself, falls back toward Earth and glides to a runway landing.
  • If all goes well, and SpaceShipTwo Unity achieves the 50-mile altitude that the Federal Aviation Administration recognizes as the edge of space, it will be the fourth time the craft has reached that goal, but the first time with all six seats occupied.