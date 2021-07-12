Musk blamed Tesla’s failure to capitalize on the SolarCity acquisition on its need to refocus almost all of the company’s resources on getting its Model 3 car to market. After that, the pandemic got in the way, he said. He said he foresees Tesla Energy — the rebranded form of SolarCity — finally taking off in the quarters to come, fulfilling his vision of consumers buying panels to charge Tesla batteries that can power their homes and Tesla cars.