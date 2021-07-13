We don’t even know how much a “normal” Internet bill costs, whether people are getting the speed they’re paying for — or how much prices go up in areas without competition. To find out, the advocacy arm of Consumer Reports is launching a first-of-its-kind initiative called Broadband Together, where it’s asking Americans to upload copies of their Internet bills so it can gather raw data. It took me less than seven minutes to join. You’ll need a recent bill and an Internet connection to test your speed, as well as to answer a few questions.