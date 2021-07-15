The company would not say how much Daemen bid for the seat. His father is Joes Daemen, CEO and Founder of Somerset Capital Partners, which invests in real estate, private equity and financial markets.
The flight is scheduled for Tuesday from the company’s remote launch site in rural West Texas.
Daemen will travel with Bezos (the Amazon founder and owner of The Washington Post), his brother Mark Bezos, and Wally Funk, an 82-year-old aviator who was a member of the Mercury 13, a group of women selected to undergo a privately funded training mission that was the same as their male counterparts chosen as part of NASA’s Mercury 7. But unlike the men, the women in the Mercury 13 never got the chance to fly.
“At 18-years-old and 82-years-young, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk represent the youngest and oldest astronauts to travel to space,” Blue Origin said in a statement.
The $28 million price paid by the anonymous auction winner is extraordinarily high for a suborbital flight that lasts all of about 10 minutes and affords just three or four minutes in space. Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic had been charging $250,000 for similar flights. And Axiom Space, a Houston-based company, has sold week-long trips to the International Space Station for $55 million.
Blue Origin has said the money would go to its nonprofit, Club for the Future, which promotes people to pursue careers in science, technology, math and engineering. On Wednesday, it announced that it was awarding $1 million grants to 19 nonprofits including the National Space Society, Space Camp, the Planetary Society and Students for the Exploration and Development of Space, a college group that Bezos was part of while an undergraduate student at Princeton University.
Blue Origin said 7,600 bidders from 159 countries took part in the auction.
The flight is scheduled to coincide with the July 20 anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969.
Alice Crites contributed to this report.