A third of them didn’t reply at all, and of the ones that did, seven including Zoom, LinkedIn and Venmo would not say exactly what contact field information they take. Some pointed us to their privacy policies, but we found the information was rarely listed there. Of the companies that would share details, the majority including Facebook, Skype and Pinterest said they accessed just the basics — such as name, phone number and email address. Others take more. Snap, for example, says it also accesses the last time a contact was updated, whether or not it included an image or birthday, and for Android users, if that person had saved a contact to their favorites, the company said.