If a particular app, like Venmo, is showing your contacts publicly and you want it to stop, go to the app’s settings and check for a “private” option. On the Venmo app, that means tapping the three lines in the top right corner and scrolling down to Settings. Under Default Privacy Settings, choose private. Then, go to Friends List and set that to private, as well. You can even change all your past payments to private under Past Transactions.