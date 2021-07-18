Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket grew out of that program, and it flew and landed for the first time in November 2015, a month ahead of SpaceX. But SpaceX’s landing of its Falcon 9 rocket was a far more difficult feat because the rocket is much more powerful and goes all the way to orbit. Still, Bezos told The Post at the time that the landing “was one of the greatest moments of my life. I was misty-eyed.” But he said the company would continue to meticulously test it to make sure it was safe for human spaceflight.