Almost anything on a device is vulnerable to sophisticated spyware. Many people are familiar with traditional wiretapping, which allows real-time monitoring of calls, but spyware can do that and much more. It can collect emails, social media posts, call logs, even messages on encrypted chat apps such as WhatsApp or Signal. Spyware can determine a user’s location, along with whether the person is stationary or moving — and in what direction. It can collect contacts, user names, passwords, notes and documents. That includes photographs, videos and sound recordings. And the most advanced spyware can activate microphones and cameras — without turning on lights or any other indicators that recording has begun. Essentially, if users can do something on their devices, so can the operators of advanced spyware. Some can even deliver files to devices without users approving or knowing.