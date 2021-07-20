On Tuesday, he’ll fulfill what he says has been a lifelong dream, blasting to the edge of space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard space capsule, named for Alan Shepard, the first American to reach space.
Here’s what to know
Blue Origin’s crew ‘are a go’ for company’s first human launch
Blue Origin’s crew of private citizens have headed to the launch pad in preparation for their trip to the edge of space.
The four-person crew emerged from the astronaut training center in West Texas wearing blue space suits, loaded into a van to head to the rocket that will launch them to the edge of space, often defined by the Kármán line, at 62 miles above the Earth’s surface.
The trip to the launch pad is about two miles. The trip to the edge of space should take about 11 minutes from launch to capsule landing.
The attempted feat is happening on an already historic date for spaceflight. On July 20, 1969, commander Neil Armstrong and lunar pilot Buzz Aldrin landed the Apollo 11 on the moon.
Blue Origin’s rocket will be the first to launch non-astronauts into space autonomously, while Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic jaunt just over a week ago was controlled by two pilots.
The suborbital vehicle is expected to reach an altitude of about 65 miles. There the crew can unbuckle their seatbelts and experience weightlessness for several minutes before strapping back in. The vehicle has three parachutes to slow its return, and the vehicle is designed to land safely even if only one of them works.
The rocket has completed 15 successful flight tests — with no people on board — prior to today.
The mission represents a big step toward Blue Origin’s plans for operational space flights with paying passengers. The company hasn’t said when that will start yet but has two other flights planned for this year. Future flights will carry 6 passengers, Blue Origin says.
“This is just the beginning,” Blue Origin said in a live stream video this morning.
This is when Elon Musk will be the wealthiest man on Earth, if only for about 10 minutes
Although Richard Branson beat Jeff Bezos in the race to the edge of space earlier this month, and Elon Musk’s Space X flew people to the International Space Station last year, Bezos is still ahead in one competition: Who’s got the most money.
But for the 10 minutes or so that Bezos is flying on New Shepard, Musk will be able to call himself the wealthiest person on Earth.
Musk is still the second wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth of $178 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That’s about $26 billion behind Bezos, whose net worth is $204 billion, according to the Bloomberg index.
And Branson? He’s No. 414, with $6.7 billion.
Bezos’s West Texas launch site: Austere, isolated
Spaceport America is a gleaming mirage in the New Mexico desert that Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic calls the “gateway to space.”
It’s built, in typical Branson fashion, with luxury and style in mind, a symbol of the future that Virgin Galactic hopes to create as the “world’s first commercial spaceline.”
Blue Origin’s rocket ranch, some 200 miles away in the West Texas desert, is, by contrast, an austere launch site set amid dense brush and stark mountains, miles from civilization.
Launch Site One, the pad where Blue Origin’s 63-foot-tall rocket blasts off, is as modest as they come. To get to their space capsule, astronauts walk up seven flights of stairs — there’s not even an elevator.
Crew accommodations are in Airstream trailers. And before flight, the rocket is housed in the barn, a large hangar a couple miles from the launch site.
The training facility, though, has a full mock-up of the capsule, where the crew members practice getting in and out of their seats, buckling their harnesses. And there’s even a simulation of the flight, with noise replicating the sound of the engine firing.
Ahead of Blue Origin’s first human mission, reporters have been working in a large hangar on the site, outfitted with large tables and couches. On Monday, Bezos brought dinner for the assembled reporters — arroz con pollo, or chicken with rice, a family favorite, he said, while distributing the recipe.
Who’s going to space with Jeff Bezos?
Jeff Bezos is flying, of course. His brother Mark is flying, too, after Bezos invited him to come along. Mark Bezos serves on the leadership council of Robin Hood, a New York City nonprofit organization that fights poverty, and he has also worked as a volunteer firefighter in suburban New York.
One of the seats was to go to the winner of an auction who paid an astounding $28 million for the privilege to fly on Blue Origin’s first human spaceflight mission. But the anonymous winner passed because of a scheduling conflict, Blue Origin said last week.
Instead, Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands, is taking the seat and would become the youngest person ever to go to space. Daemen, whose father is the head of an investment company, had participated in the auction and was slated to go on the company’s second crewed flight before he got bumped up.
But the real star of the crew is Mary Wallace “Wally” Funk, a vivacious 82-year-old aviator who has spent nearly 20,000 hours flying all sorts of aircraft. She was the first female inspector for the Federal Aviation Administration and the first female air safety investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board.
During the early 1960s, she was also a member of the Mercury 13, a group of women chosen for a privately funded training program that mimicked what their male counterparts at NASA were doing as part of the Mercury program. Ultimately, the program was canceled, and the women never got to fly.
All the more reason Funk said she was thrilled to go with Bezos.
Bezos visited Funk at her home recently to invite her and posted the exchange on Instagram.
“We open the hatch, and you step outside,” Bezos said to her. “What’s the first thing you say?”
“I will say, ‘Honey, that’s the best thing that ever happened to me!’ ” she replied, grabbing Bezos in a vice-like hug.
Despite the age gap between its oldest and youngest members — after the flight, they’ll be the youngest and oldest people ever to have flown to space — Jeff Ashby, a former NASA astronaut who serves as Blue Origin’s chief of mission assurance, said the flight will be “very bonding for the crew as individuals.”
“I would predict the crew will be good friends for the rest of their lives because of the shared experience,” he said in an interview.