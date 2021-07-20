Jeff Bezos, who reinvented the way people shop when he founded Amazon, has long described himself as obsessed with space. That fascination began with the Apollo 11 moon landing, he says, when he was 5 years old and continued when, as a billionaire thanks to Amazon, he founded Blue Origin three decades later.

On Tuesday, he’ll fulfill what he says has been a lifelong dream, blasting to the edge of space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard space capsule, named for Alan Shepard, the first American to reach space.

Here’s what to know

  • The launch is scheduled for 9 a.m. Eastern time from Bezos’s ranch in West Texas near the town of Van Horn.
  • Accompanying him will be his brother, Mark; Wally Funk, a famed 82-year-old aviator who once trained to fly to space but never went because women were not selected for the first U.S. space flights; and Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old student from the Netherlands who was added to the flight when the winner of an auction for the seat bowed out.
  • The flight is expected to last about 10 minutes, an up-and-down journey that will be Blue Origin’s first launch of its New Shepard capsule with people on board.