VAN HORN, Texas — Jeff Bezos rocketed past the edge of space Tuesday, launching from the improbable spaceport he has built in the West Texas desert here and fulfilling the lifelong dream of a die-hard Trekkie who was transfixed by the Apollo 11 moon landing and has pledged to use his fortune to open space for the masses.

Lifting off at 9:12 a.m. Eastern, the New Shepard rocket that Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture has been developing for years carried one of the of the most unusual astronaut crews ever to depart Earth. In addition to Bezos, on board the capsule were Bezos’ brother, Mark, Wally Funk, an 82-year-old aviation pioneer and Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old student from the Netherlands who lucked into the flight when the winner of an auction for the fourth seat had to postpone. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

The launch set a record for both the oldest and youngest person to fly to space, and came nine days after Richard Branson flew on a similar suborbital trajectory. The back-to-back launches amounted to yet another sign of space exploration’s modern renaissance, a movement that is being fueled not by nations but by a surging commercial space industry backed by billionaires.

As space travel goes, Blue Origin’s flight was a modest, up-and-down, suborbital jaunt, just over 66.5 miles high, a mere tow dip in the vast waters of the cosmos that lasted just over 10 minutes, from launch to landing. But for Blue Origin, which Bezos founded in 2000, it marked a significant milestone — the company’s first human spaceflight — and a statement that it was staking a claim in a modern space race that has been dominated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Last month, Bezos, 57, announced that he would be on the flight, a move that surprised few who know Bezos’ passion for space. Blue Origin, he has said, is “the most important work I’m doing.” And now that Bezos has stepped down as CEO of Amazon, many in the space industry expect him to dedicate more of his time to his space venture, which has large ambitions but has lagged behind its competitors.

It is currently fighting to win a piece of a major NASA contract to fly astronauts to the moon, for example, a major program that Bezos has taken a personal interest in. He watched the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969, a “seminal” moment for him, he says, that touched off a lifelong passion for space exploration. He grew up devouring science fiction and watching reruns of “Star Trek.” He loved the show so much that he named his dog Kamala, and the lobby of Blue Origin’s headquarters, just south of Seattle, is outfitted with all sorts of space artifacts, including a rocket ship model, shaped like a bullet, inspired by Jules Verne.

Amazon, he has said, was the winning “lottery ticket” that allowed him to fund Blue Origin to the tune of $1 billion a year.

In the early 2000s, Bezos started quietly acquiring hundreds of thousands of acres here, purchasing the land under corporate entities named for explorers. There was Joliet Holdings and Cabot Enterprises, the James Cook and William Clark Partnerships and Coronado Ventures.

All were linked to a Seattle firm called Zefram LLC, named for Zefram Cochrane, another character in the “Star Trek” franchise. As he was scouting the land in 2003, a helicopter carrying Bezos crashed in a creek, flooding the cabin with water before Bezos and his companions could escape.

Later, he told The Post, that “it was harrowing. We were very lucky. I can’t believe we all walked away from it.”

His flight Tuesday was far smoother. The rocket fired its engines for nearly two-and-a-half minutes, powering the capsule to about Mach 3, or three times the speed of sound. The capsule then separated, allowing the four-member crew to float around and take in views of the Earth below and the galaxy beyond through what the Blue Origin touts as the largest windows ever to fly in space.

Once it hit apogee, or the high point, the capsule fell back toward the Texas desert, touching down softly under three parachutes. The more aerodynamically shaped booster beat the capsule back to the ground by a couple minutes, landing on a pad after reigniting its engine to slow down.

It was not only Bezos’ dream to fly to space, but Funk’s as well. In the early 1960s, she was selected to be part of the Mercury 13, a group of women who went through a privately funded program designed to mimic the NASA training for John Glenn and the rest of the Mercury 7. Ultimately the program was canceled and none of the women were selected as part of the astronaut corps.

Funk went on to have a pioneering career as an aviator, spending nearly 20,000 hours flying all sorts of aircraft. She was the first female inspector for the Federal Aviation Administration and the first female air safety investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board.

The last seat on the flight was supposed to go to the winner of an auction. The winner, who remains anonymous, paid $28 million for the right to fly alongside Bezos, but Blue Origin announced last week that the person could not make it because of “scheduling conflicts.”

That paved the way for Daemen, who is planning to enroll in college in the Netherlands this fall. Blue Origin has declined to say how much Daemen, whose father runs an investment firm, paid for the flight. But the company said he was scheduled to go on Blue Origin’s second launch after participating in the auction but was bumped up when the auction winner postponed.

Bezos invited his brother, Mark, a philanthropist who has worked as a volunteer firefighter in suburban New York, to join the crew as well.

Blue Origin has not yet announced how much it would charge the public for future flights on New Shepard. It has said it was offering premium prices for the first flights to those who participated in the auction, and it said on its live stream before Tuesday’s launch that it was receiving many orders.

A suborbital space tourism business, though, is only one of the many programs Blue Origin is pursuing as it works toward Bezos’ long-term vision of a future where there are “millions of people living and working in space.”

It’s developing a much larger and more powerful rocket, called New Glenn, that would be capable of lifting large masses to orbit. It also has partnered with Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper to develop a spacecraft capable of ferrying astronauts to and from the surface of the moon.

It won the first round of NASA’s contract. But earlier this year, NASA awarded SpaceX a $3 billion contract for the first lunar landing mission under the space agency’s Artemis program. NASA says it will offer a competition for future moon missions, but Blue Origin has protested the contract award to the Government Accountability Office. That decision is due in a couple of weeks, and could continue to fuel the competition between Musk and Bezos, who over the years have sparred over their achievements in space.

Blue Origin also recently took a shot at Virgin Galactic after Branson announced he would move up his flight and reach space before Bezos.

But Bezos ended up wishing his rival well, and during an event in 2016 said, “competition is super healthy. … And space is really big. There is room for a lot of winners.”

He added that at Blue Origin “our biggest opponent is gravity. The physics of this problem are challenging enough. … Gravity is not watching us and saying, ‘Uh-oh those Blue Origin guys are getting really good, I’m going to have to increase my gravitational constant.’ Gravity doesn’t care about us at all.”