In addition to the flight tests, all sorts of work has been done behind the scenes, Gary Lai, the senior director of the New Shepard design team, said in an interview. “The flights are just kind of the tip of the iceberg, the part that floats above the water that people can see,” he said. “We test the vehicle on the ground, the components, the software, many, many more times than we fly them. Up to the point where, when we do the flight tests, we’re actually pretty confident it’s going to work.”