“Throughout his career, Kanter has also been a leading advocate and expert in the effort to promote strong and meaningful antitrust enforcement and competition policy,” the White House said in a news release.
Biden’s plans to nominate Kanter follow a broader effort to crackdown on concentration in the economy, particularly in the tech sector. Biden earlier this month signed a sweeping executive order targeting corporate consolidation, which directly challenges the path that Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple took to dominance. Last month, he named Lina Khan, a prominent critic of the tech giants, to lead the nation’s other top antitrust enforcer, the Federal Trade Commission.
The Justice Department is currently pursuing a historic antitrust complaint against Google, which was brought under the Trump administration. The agency is under pressure to more closely scrutinize the business practices and deals of Silicon Valley companies.
Google declined to comment on Kanter’s nomination.
Kanter’s nomination received immediate praise from liberal Democrats. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who led the calls to break up Big Tech as a candidate in the 2020 presidential primary election, said his nomination is “tremendous news for workers and consumers.”
“He’s been a leader in the fight to check consolidated corporate power and strengthen competition in our markets,” Warren tweeted.
Gerrit De Vynck contributed to this report.