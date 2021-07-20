“Throughout his career, Kanter has also been a leading advocate and expert in the effort to promote strong and meaningful antitrust enforcement and competition policy,” the White House said in a news release.
The nomination would fill a critical vacancy amid a broader administration effort to crackdown on concentration in the economy, particularly in the tech sector. Biden earlier this month signed a sweeping executive order targeting corporate consolidation, which directly challenges the path that Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple took to dominance.
Last month, he named Lina Khan, a prominent critic of the tech giants, to lead the nation’s other top antitrust enforcer, the Federal Trade Commission. Earlier this year, he named Tim Wu, a Columbia Law professor who spoke out about large tech companies, to the National Economic Council.
Kanter will face a confirmation hearing, where his past work for Big Tech companies could come under greater scrutiny.
The Justice Department is currently pursuing a historic antitrust complaint against Google, which was brought under the Trump administration. The agency is under pressure to more closely scrutinize the business practices and deals of Silicon Valley companies.
Google declined to comment on Kanter’s nomination.
The White House declined to say whether Kanter would need to recuse himself from the DOJ Google case. An official said the White House remains confident in Kanter’s track record and expertise.
Kanter’s rise follows pressure on other prominent antitrust enforcers to recuse themselves given their work prior to taking office. Makan Delrahim, who served as the top antitrust cop in the Trump Justice Department, recused himself from the Google investigation after he advised the search giant during its 2007 acquisition of the digital ad firm Double Click.
More recently, Khan has faced petitions from Facebook and Amazon, calling on her to recuse herself from antitrust cases involving their companies, given her past criticism of them in her academic writing and work on the Congressional probe into Silicon Valley’s power. During her confirmation hearing, Khan said she had “none of the financial conflicts or personal ties that are the basis of recusal under federal ethics laws.”
In the recent legal showdown between Fortnite maker Epic Games and Apple over competition on the App Store, Kanter represented one of Epic’s key corporate allies, a small start-up called Yoga Buddhi which makes the app Down Dog, according to court records. Benjamin Simon, the app’s co-founder, testified that Apple’s anti-competitive practices hurt his business.
Kanter was largely a favorite for the position among liberal antitrust reformers. For months, prominent critics of the tech companies have been posting images of themselves holding coffee mugs with the text “Wu& Khan& Kanter.” to reflect their support of greater antitrust enforcement. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) in May tweeted a photo of himself carrying one of the mugs.
Kanter’s nomination received immediate praise from Democrats eager to see greater antitrust enforcement. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who led the calls to break up Big Tech as a candidate in the 2020 presidential primary election, said his nomination is “tremendous news for workers and consumers.”
“He’s been a leader in the fight to check consolidated corporate power and strengthen competition in our markets,” Warren tweeted.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the chair of the Senate Judiciary antitrust panel, said Kanter was “an excellent choice.” She promised to “push to secure additional resources to support this critical effort.”
Congress is currently debating a bevy of measures to increase the resources of the Justice Department and FTC to make it easier for federal enforcers to bring competition challenges against dominant tech companies. A bipartisan set of bills targeting the tech giants’ business practices last month advanced out of a House committee, but it’s unclear when they’ll see a vote on the House floor.
Gerrit De Vynck contributed to this report.