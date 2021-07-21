Facebook and YouTube didn’t set out to become dominant information sources. They set out to connect and amuse people, and to make lots of money. (In fact, both began as dating sites, more or less.) As they grew, they developed algorithms to show each user more of what they wanted to see. To make those decisions, they looked at the data they had readily at hand: which posts and videos were generating the most likes, comments, and views, and what types of posts the user had watched or liked before. That’s called engagement data, and it turned out to be pretty effective in keeping users hooked to their feeds. It also proved effective for targeting them with ads. Massive growth ensued.