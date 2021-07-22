Download fewer smartphone apps in general and delete anything you don’t use. Lock down the kinds of data the remaining apps are able to access, especially your location. Go into your phone’s privacy settings and look up location sharing, where you should find a list of apps with access to your location. Both Android and iOS devices let you limit when an app can access your location. Always limit location access to while you’re using the app or make the app ask each time, and never let an app continuously track your location in the background without an exceptionally good reason. Reset your advertising ID in your smartphone’s settings.