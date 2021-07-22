But the live online lineup has some giant holes. To name one: all of the opening ceremony. That is available live only on NBC or online with a paid cable TV subscription.
Here’s the good news: even if you don’t own a TV, there will be plenty of Olympics for you. Just know you’ll have to put some work into figuring out when and where to watch it sprinkled across apps, social media and perhaps a borrowed streaming log-in. The 13-hour time difference between Tokyo and the U.S. East Coast also complicates stateside watching of some events, although many will happen live during U.S. prime-time and late-night TV hours.
Perhaps the complexity isn’t surprising. Comcast, which owns NBC, makes most of its money from the Olympics through traditional broadcast TV ads and by driving people to sign up for cable subscriptions. On the other hand, this is the age of warring streaming services and a younger generation that uses smartphones like TVs. (Own an old-fashioned TV? With cable? In this economy?) At some point, the Olympics are going to have to catch up.
This guide will help you find the most cost-effective way to watch. We studied NBC’s programming plan and the International Olympic Committee’s strict rules about what can be put online and where. Do you have to sign up for Peacock? (It’s your best free bet.) Can you borrow a cable log-in? (If we’re “family.”) Will athletes be streaming live from the medal podium? (Absolutely not.) And will you get in trouble for using a clip on TikTok? (Still unclear.)
We’ve gathered and answered some of the most burning questions about how to watch the Summer Olympics. Let us know what we missed through our Washington Post Help Desk, and we’ll continue to update this piece.
Frequently Asked Questions
- How do you watch the Olympics if you don’t have cable?
- What Olympic events can I watch free on Peacock — and what if I subscribe?
- What can you see if you do have a cable subscription?
- Can you watch the Olympics in 4K?
- Is there an inexpensive way to get the cable-only coverage?
- Can I borrow a log-in to stream the Olympic content that is available to cable subscribers?
How do you watch the Olympics if you don’t have cable?
To start with, there’s regular old NBC. It will broadcast the big events — swimming, gymnastics, track and field, diving and beach volleyball — as well as a live broadcast of the Opening Ceremonies.
NBC is still available free over an antenna your grandfather probably called rabbit ears. Yes, those are still made, and now they’re digital and HD. You can get one at most electronics stores for as little as $20.
Don’t have a TV? In some parts of the United States, you can access an online stream of your local broadcast networks through a service called Locast.
Then there’s Peacock, the new streaming app from NBC’s corporate parent, Comcast. It will stream some events free and offer others on-demand. Just know there’s a lot it won’t have — which brings us to our next question.
What Olympic events can I watch free on Peacock — and what if I subscribe?
Peacock will offer more free live-streaming coverage than any past Olympics — but it’s far short of everything. Think of Peacock as a distant, less-sophisticated cousin to NBC. Instead of just streaming NBC’s coverage, it will have its own shows and hosts.
If you sign up for a free (ad-supported) Peacock account, you will find a daily show in the morning U.S. time, which will include five hours of live coverage of events including women’s gymnastics. Later in the day, there will be other shows that include highlights of the day’s biggest events.
What you won’t find: live coverage of the opening ceremony, or instant, on-demand replays of many events. Peacock’s on-demand coverage of full events will lag by 24 hours or more. (For example, Friday’s opening ceremony will be available to watch on-demand on Saturday.)
What if you subscribe to Peacock for $5 per month? You’ll get all of the above plus access to USA men’s basketball, including live games and on-demand replays.
Just know this — despite its potential, Peacock is not Netflix for the Olympics. A subscription won’t get you access to the entirety of NBC’s Olympic content, even though NBC owns the service.
What can you see if you do have a cable subscription?
NBC is going to fill its sister channels — the USA Network, CNBC, NBCSN, the Olympic Channel and the Golf Channel — with more than 1,300 hours of coverage. Hope you have some free time!
Some cable providers, such as Comcast, will offer fancy cable-box interfaces to help you get to what you want to watch live and on-demand.
But wait, there’s more! With a log-in for your cable provider, you can also access the NBCOlympics.com website or NBCSports app to go super deep on live and on-demand coverage of your favorite sports — all in, about 5,500 hours — as well as the opening and closing ceremonies.
Can you watch the Olympics in 4K?
Yes. For the first time, NBC is broadcasting events including gymnastics, track and field, swimming, diving, beach volleyball, golf and tennis in ultra high-definition known as 4K — four times the resolution of regular old HD. Now you can see every bead of perspiration on Simone Biles’ head. (Who are we kidding? The gymnast doesn’t even break a sweat.)
But to watch it, you’ll need not only an ultra HD TV, but also a special feed. That varies by cable company and region — see a full list here — but Comcast subscribers in most markets will have access to the opening ceremony and NBC’s live evening program in 4K. YouTube TV is also streaming the Games in 4K for subscribers who pay more.
Is there an inexpensive way to get the cable-only coverage?
Getting “cable” isn’t quite as onerous as it used to be. You can now subscribe totally over the Internet (and quit at any time) with cord-cutter services. One of them, SlingTV, is normally $35 per month but has a special — $10 for your first month, after which you can quit. Another, Hulu with Live TV, is offering a one-week free promotion.
Can I borrow a log-in to stream the Olympic content that is available to cable subscribers?
Probably. The terms of service for many cable services say their streaming log-ins are for “households.” That’s a pretty squishy term.
But many will cut you off after a few concurrent streams. Peacock, for example, says it allows only three at the same time. So keep it in the family.
Can I just catch up on the Olympics on YouTube?
That depends on how patient you are. Clips and highlights will go up on NBC’s YouTube channel “when they’re available,” after the scheduled presentation window, NBC said. That means it could happen quickly — or not.
Can I watch Olympic highlights on social media?
A few social networks have official partnerships with NBC to offer tantalizing morsels. Twitter will have a daily, original studio show live from Tokyo and a daily poll that will allow viewers to choose one live look-in to NBC’s prime-time broadcasts. Follow the @NBCOlympics handle for real-time video highlights.
Snapchat will offer five daily shows, including two highlight shows updated in near real time and a pair of unscripted shows with two new episodes a day.
On Twitch, creators will provide live commentary on an interactive broadcast that you can watch along with the nightly prime-time broadcast on NBC.
It’s unlikely that your favorite independent creators will post their own Olympic takes, though. The International Olympic Committee says it is using “advanced technologies” to find and take down any unauthorized content — that is, clips that didn’t get the sign-off from NBC. But both NBC and the Olympics have active TikTok accounts, so at least on that app, there should be plenty of side-by-side video from fans and influencers alike.
Will Olympic athletes be sharing their own video from Tokyo events?
The IOC guidelines encourage them to “share their experiences” from Tokyo on social media but forbid them to include any homemade footage of sporting events. In other words, you can watch Brazilian skateboarder Leticia Bufoni answer fans’ questions on her Instagram stories, but she won’t be sharing any content from competition — and neither will other athletes, if they follow the rules.
Basketball player Matisse Thybulle and diver Tom Daley have already started sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of their preparation for the Tokyo Games on YouTube.
Can I post my own clips on social media?
If you’re sharing or retweeting from NBC or one of its partners, yes. If you’re screen capturing or holding your phone up to a TV, probably not. Social media companies are supposed to keep unauthorized Olympic content off their feeds — although how quickly and effectively they can do that remains to be seen.
Can I watch local coverage from other countries?
The IOC sells broadcast rights to specific countries for boatloads of money, and it has an online monitoring program to stop feeds from spilling into other regions.
But policing the Internet is hard. In the past, NBC’s decision to tape-delay certain events has driven some angry fans to stream the coverage from other countries instead. Some fans also think watching how others broadcast the Games is a delight — what’s more in the Olympic spirit than taking in another country’s perspective?
If you want to try this, you could try using a virtual private network such as ExpressVPN. It changes your Internet address to make you look like you’re a local. (For example, Britain’s coverage streams via the BBC iPlayer.)
Can I watch the Olympics on Roku?
Popular streaming devices from Roku will have a special section for the Olympics on their home screens for the duration of the Games. It will offer free highlight videos from NBC, medal tallies and links to watch the coverage from Peacock and the NBC Sports app. But you’ll still need accounts with those apps to watch.
Are there ways to watch with others over the Internet?
Unfortunately Peacock does not have watch-party functions. But there’s nothing stopping you and your bestie from both watching NBC’s live broadcast together on TVs in different places; there will be no tape delay for different parts of the country.
The only app offering watch parties seems to be Xfinity’s NBC Olympics app for Facebook’s Oculus virtual-reality system. For the lucky cross section with both Xfinity log-ins and Oculus rigs, this is a novel way to take in Olympic content — though the video doesn’t appear to be produced for VR specifically.