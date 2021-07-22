This guide will help you find the most cost-effective way to watch. We studied NBC’s programming plan and the International Olympic Committee’s strict rules about what can be put online and where. Do you have to sign up for Peacock? (It’s your best free bet.) Can you borrow a cable log-in? (If we’re “family.”) Will athletes be streaming live from the medal podium? (Absolutely not.) And will you get in trouble for using a clip on TikTok? (Still unclear.)