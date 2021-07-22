Mobileye received a special permit from New York state, allowing manufacturers of “autonomous vehicle technology” to test on public streets. The permit requires that drivers be present in the vehicle but allows them to keep their hands off the steering wheel yet “be prepared to take control when required to … operate the vehicle safely and lawfully.” So far, it’s the only company wielding permission for such tasks in the state. It’s unclear whether others may have applied. The state hasn’t responded to a request for comment.