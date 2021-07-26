Tesla has offered hardware it dubs “Full Self-Driving” since 2016, promising if owners opted into the features their cars would eventually be able to drive themselves. It has rolled out the ability to navigate city streets to a limited group of beta testers through an early access program. But the software is in development and owners often document instances of cars failing to properly navigate obstacles, requiring owner intervention. Tesla has been criticized by safety advocates and industry competitors for deploying it on public roads.