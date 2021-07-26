If any of these situations sound familiar, it’s worth reaching out to the FTC to share your story. With all that said, though, be sure to keep your expectations in check. I hate to say it, but it’s very unlikely that the FTC will resolve your specific issue — even if you wound up shelling out money you didn’t need to. Still, each complaint submitted should help the commission figure out what shady practices are still in play, which companies rely on them and how best to fight illicit repair restrictions over the long haul.