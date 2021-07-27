Like all tech giants, Microsoft was buoyed by the pandemic, as business moved quickly to the cloud-computing technologies that the software giant sells. Microsoft expects those corporate customers to continue to accelerate their use of its products even as the pandemic winds down, chief executive Satya Nadella said on a conference call Tuesday. That’s because they’ve grown accustomed to them and learned that cloud services are more reliable to computing infrastructure that customers run themselves. “I think it is durable,” Nadella said of the pandemic-fueled growth.