Ransomware attacks have emerged in the past few months as a major risk for American companies and institutions such as schools, hospitals and even city governments. Hackers can use methods as simple as a phishing email attack to steal data and lock the computer owner out of their system, then demand a ransom. Recent high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline system that prompted a run on gasoline all along the East Coast in May and another hit on meat producer JBS have put pressure on politicians to respond.