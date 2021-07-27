Maher hasn’t only attacked beds, for example. She showcased a number of the village dining options, which included spring rolls, ramen and, surprisingly, deep-fried Camembert cheese. (You know, that traditional staple of high-powered athletes’ diets!) In another, she successfully navigated the hall’s complicated trash disposal system, which includes specific bins for “leftover drinks,” “plastics,” “cutlery” and “chopsticks,” among others. In another she pleaded with the U.S. skateboarding team: “Can you guys save some swag for the rest of us? You guys are really hoarding it all. Just standing, the amount of cool that you guys emit is unmatched.”