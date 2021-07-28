The tech giant said Wednesday it is pushing back when its workers will have to start reporting back to Oct. 18 from the beginning of September.
Google made the announcement in a note sent to employees from CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday morning. In it, Pichai says the company has seen high vaccination rates for Google employees so far and that is why it is comfortable in bringing workers back into the office. Currently, there are some early volunteers who are already working at various Google campuses.
“For those of you with special circumstances, we will soon be sharing expanded temporary work options that will allow you to apply to work from home through the end of 2021,” said Pichai in the note.
In Washington state, where Google has thousands of employees, the company had previously allowed employees who weren’t vaccinated or did not want to disclose their vaccination status to come into the office if they wore a mask and got weekly coronavirus tests, according to an internal memo obtained by The Washington Post.
Tech companies in Silicon Valley were some of the first to close their offices at the start of the pandemic in early 2020, and they are like a bellwether for what corporate America will do next when it comes to return to work policies.
In the spring, Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon started rolling out their return-to-office plans which largely involved a hybrid approach — three days of work in the office and two at home, starting for most employees in the fall.
For the most part, wearing masks was not going to be a requirement for vaccinated in-office workers at most companies, and getting vaccines was not mandated. Now the companies’ plans appear to going through another round of revisions.
Apple was the first company to change its fall 2021 return-to-office date, announcing in July that workers would not be required back until October instead of the previously announced date in September.