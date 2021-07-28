It is the first Big Tech company to announce a vaccine requirement for returning to its offices and could push other tech companies to follow with similar moves.
The tech giant said Wednesday it is pushing back when its workers will have to start reporting back to Oct. 18 from the beginning of September.
Google made the announcement in a note sent to employees from CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday morning. In it, Pichai says the company has seen high vaccination rates for Google employees so far and that is why it is comfortable in bringing workers back into the office. Currently, there are some early volunteers who are already working at various Google campuses.
“I hope these steps will give everyone greater peace of mind as offices reopen,” said Pichai in the note.
Any Google employee who doesn’t wish to get vaccinated but doesn’t have approval to work remote indefinitely will need to contact human resources and discuss their options, according to Google. The company will announce expanded temporary work options for people with any special circumstances through the end of the year, according to the note.
In Washington state, where Google has thousands of employees, the company had previously allowed employees who weren’t vaccinated or did not want to disclose their vaccination status to come into the office if they wore a mask and got weekly coronavirus tests, according to an internal memo obtained by The Washington Post.
One Google employee said he is happy with the announcement. Some of his colleagues had posted vaccine skeptical content on internal message boards, and he was nervous about being forced back into an office with unvaccinated people.
“I’d rather not be sharing a buffet with them,” the employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters, said.
Google has more than 140,000 full-time employees around the world, as well as over 100,000 contractors. It was one of the first major companies to send employees home as the coronavirus was spreading throughout the U.S. in March 2020. The company has also outlined in detail its plan for returning to the office with a “hybrid model.”
Unlike some smaller tech companies like Twitter and Slack, Google will require most workers to physically come into offices but only for three days a week. Those who want to stay remote have been told to ask their managers, and will be notified whether or not they can continue working away from an office permanently in August.
The company has said it is rebuilding the interiors of its buildings to accommodate more social distancing and make it easier to interact with colleagues who are still working from home. Outdoor spaces are being converted into work stations and special meeting pods are being built with big monitors to prevent video callers from feeling sidelined from in-person discussions. The company experimented with other ideas like self-inflating balloon walls.
Google has a lot at stake. Its entire corporate ethos is built around the idea of pulling together smart people into one place and getting them to come up with ideas together. The company also has billions of dollars in real estate investments that have largely sat empty over the last 18 months. A giant new showpiece building on its Mountain View campus was in the final stages of construction right as the pandemic hit.
Tech companies in Silicon Valley were some of the first to close their offices at the start of the pandemic in early 2020, and they are like a bellwether for what corporate America will do next when it comes to return to work policies.
In the spring, Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon started rolling out their return-to-office plans which largely involved a hybrid approach — three days of work in the office and two at home, starting for most employees in the fall.
For the most part, wearing masks was not going to be a requirement for vaccinated in-office workers at most companies, and getting vaccines was not mandated. Now the companies’ plans appear to be going through another round of revisions.
Apple was the first company to change its fall 2021 return-to-office date, announcing in July that workers would not be required back until October instead of the previously announced date in September. It has not yet announced any vaccination policy.
Amazon said it will not require its employees to get a vaccine in order to return to the office, but noted that it strongly encourages employees and contractors to get vaccinated as soon as they are able.
Like Google, office chat app Slack will have a vaccine requirement for all employees returning to the office, but its rule could have a much smaller impact as the company switches to fully remote work.
“We are requiring vaccination to come into the office. Vaccination is not a requirement, nor is coming into the office, to maintain employment,” said Brian Elliott, executive lead of Slack’s Future Forum.