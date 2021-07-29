Boeing’s woes have been further exacerbated by the success of SpaceX, the other company under contract with NASA to develop spacecraft to fly astronauts to the space station. When the contracts were awarded in 2014, most everyone in the aerospace industry expected Boeing to fly crews first. But SpaceX won that race last year, when it successfully flew two NASA astronauts in a test flight to the station. Since then, it has flown two more missions, each with four astronauts, earning it a spot as one of NASA’s most trusted partners.