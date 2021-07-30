Ilona Maher has a problem. She’s in the Olympic Village with her entire team, but no one understands her TikTok references because “I’m the only one who spends 6 hours a day on the app,” she explained, naturally, on TikTok. Maybe they’re slightly intimidated, since Maher’s presence on the platform during the past few days has delighted so many that the Daily Mail dubbed her an “overnight star.” Her sardonic wit is on full display as she grumbles about her official (extremely close-up) photo (“Team USA really did me dirty with this one”), reenacts the mundane conversations she’s had around the village and convinces herself that a red, white and blue bucket hat is a sensible — nay, flattering — choice of headwear. Her account isn’t a one-woman show, however. She also highlights her teammates, such as her TikTok celebrating Nana Faavesi for the being the team’s only hair braider, which is turning into a full-time job in Tokyo.