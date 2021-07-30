Many athletes are using TikTok to document the surreal experience of living at the Olympic Village, particularly during a global pandemic. Here are the most interesting, funniest and compulsively watchable accounts from the games.
Welcome to OlympicTok.
Ilona Maher, U.S. rugby (@ilonamaher)
Ilona Maher has a problem. She’s in the Olympic Village with her entire team, but no one understands her TikTok references because “I’m the only one who spends 6 hours a day on the app,” she explained, naturally, on TikTok. Maybe they’re slightly intimidated, since Maher’s presence on the platform during the past few days has delighted so many that the Daily Mail dubbed her an “overnight star.” Her sardonic wit is on full display as she grumbles about her official (extremely close-up) photo (“Team USA really did me dirty with this one”), reenacts the mundane conversations she’s had around the village and convinces herself that a red, white and blue bucket hat is a sensible — nay, flattering — choice of headwear. Her account isn’t a one-woman show, however. She also highlights her teammates, such as her TikTok celebrating Nana Faavesi for the being the team’s only hair braider, which is turning into a full-time job in Tokyo.
Kelsey Robinson, U.S. volleyball (@kelseymarierobinson)
Kelsey Robinson’s account is reminiscent of the Olympic Village’s dining hall: There’s a little something for everyone. One video finds her eating a meal replete with steak, salmon, salad, peaches, melon, fried calamari, vegetable tempura and a seaweed rice ball. In another, she showcases some lesser known amenities around the village, such as a free nail salon and a florist. Her most interesting TikToks, however, offer a look into the daily life of a professional volleyball player, from taking a daily morning coronavirus test to weightlifting followed by Powerade slushies.
Erik Shoji, U.S. volleyball (@thelibero)
Little sneak peek into practixe yesterday. First match on the 24th! #olympics #tokyo2021 #tokyo2020 #usavolleyball♬ Better - Khalid
Like many other athletes, Erik Shoji often posts videos featuring the frankly incredible amount and extreme variety of food that constantly training for a high-performing sport allows one to consume, igniting immense jealousy in anyone on a perpetual diet. But his best TikToks take place in the gym and on the volleyball courts, as he gives viewers glimpses of intense practice matches, which begin with spirited games of rock paper scissors and sometimes include a shimmy or two. If you’re a fan of volleyball and want to see how the sausage gets made — as well as athletes eating sausage … and steamed dumplings … and cheeses … and fried shrimp … and Greek salads … and, hey, is anyone hungry? — then this is the account for you.
Remedy Rule, Filipino swimming (@be.the.remedy)
Some sustainable swaps I brought to Tokyo! #tokyo2021 #olympics #sustainable #ecofriendly♬ FEEL THE GROOVE - Queens Road, Fabian Graetz
Remedy Rule’s TikToks might feel similar to other athletes’ at first glance, but a second look shows that’s she coming at everything from a slightly different perspective. It’s not just that she films herself while kickboarding or that, instead of mocking the village’s bidets, she pokes fun at folks who don’t how to use them. It’s that instead of mocking of the cardboard beds, she celebrates them as better for the environment and then showcases the sustainable items she brought to the village, such as bamboo cutlery, homemade toothpaste and a reusable water bottle. “Zero waste isn’t about being perfect,” her video states. “It’s about using what you already have & making change where you can.”
Kendall Chase, U.S. rowing (@kennychase25)
Wait for a fun little surprise at the end! @katiesgggg #seatosummit #sodry #drybag #elizabethwarren #watersports #usrowing #rowing #jlracing #fyp♬ original sound - KENDALL
Curious about rowing? Want insight into the centuries-old sport but don’t want to spend every day earning blisters while being yelled at by a coxswain? Are you curious what a coxswain is? Kendall Chase has you covered. Some of her videos showcase rowing gear like a drybag — I’ll give you three guesses what that’s used for — and its unexpected contents, like a finger skateboard and a Sen. Elizabeth Warren doll. In others, Chase shares interesting facts about the sport and defines key terms — all with the help of some nifty visual aids. Hers is a bit more informative than most accounts and will turn you into a rowing expert in time for your next dinner party.
Sam Fricker, Australian diving (@samfrickerr)
Airport Japanese Snacks #olympics #tokyo #japan #olympicspirit♬ original sound - mizvore
When Sam Fricker isn’t busy documenting the multiple broken beds of the Olympic Village — hey, wait a minute, I thought those things were nearly indestructible? — he’s usually simply being delighted by everything. When he arrived in Tokyo, Fricker and his team had to wait three hours to get their coronavirus test results back. Instead of sliding into a bored slumber, he explored a plethora of tiny Japanese candies. He was equally excited about the slushie machine and ice baths in the recovery center, and you’ve probably never seen someone so ecstatic about free vending machines. In fairness, Fricker did produce at least one negative TikTok, in which he explains that the hardest part of his day is putting on the required sanitary gloves at the dining hall. He just keeps breaking them!
Fran Caffaro, Argentine basketball (@caffarof)
Olympic village bathrooms 🥴 #olympics #olympics2020 #olympics2021 #tokyo #tokyo2020 #tokyo2021 #argentina #basketball #arg #tall♬ Beggin' - Måneskin
Even among more than 11,000 of the world’s best athletes, Fran Caffaro stands a head above the rest. Literally. At nearly 7 feet tall, Caffaro barely fits in the village bathroom, a fact he hilariously shares in a TikTok that shows him walking around the sink with his head bent forward like an extremely svelte and athletic Eeyore. His account is worth it for that TikTok alone, but he also shares some of the most detailed behind-the-scenes footage from all parts of the village.
