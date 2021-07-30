Landing astronauts on the moon is a personal passion for Bezos, who has said that watching Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin step onto the moon in 1969 ignited in him a lifelong interest in space. He picked the anniversary of that Apollo 11 mission, July 20, to fly on his company’s New Shepard spacecraft on a suborbital trip to space and back. And now that he has stepped down as chief executive of Amazon, he has said he will devote more time and energy to Blue Origin, which has lagged far behind SpaceX.