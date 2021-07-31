iPhones don’t have the ability to “lock” photos, but you can prevent snoops from finding them by using iOS’s Hidden album. And if you would prefer to keep those images as secure as possible, you could always store your vaccination card in your iPhone’s Notes app. To start, open the app, create a new note and tap the camera icon at the bottom of the screen. From there you can “scan” it — once that’s done, just tap the menu button in the top-right corner and hit the “Lock” icon that appears.