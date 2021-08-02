For now, though, Google does not want to talk too openly about what we can anticipate in the new phones including when the new Pixel phones will launch, or how much they will cost. The company also has not said anything about whether its new chips will be as fast as the ones found in smartphones you can buy right now. And while Osterloh said that security was a “key part” of the Tensor chip’s design, he would not comment on whether it could help make Android more resilient against specialized spyware used by outfits like NSO.