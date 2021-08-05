The delay does not apply to Amazon’s warehouse staff, who have continued to work at their facilities throughout the pandemic.
Google and Facebook to require vaccinations for in-office employees, paving the way for rivals to follow
While Amazon isn’t mandating vaccinations, it will require office employees who have not verified that they’ve been fully vaccinated to wear masks at work, spokesman Jose Negrete said via email.
(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
The decision to not require vaccinations runs counter to the approach of other tech giants. Last month, Google and Facebook each announced that they’d require employees who work in its offices to be fully vaccinated. And earlier this week, Microsoft announced plans to fully open its offices Oct. 4 and require workers to prove they’ve been vaccinated, after previously saying it would not do so.