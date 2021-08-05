“Synergy”

Why it’s annoying: Every time I say it on the job, I feel like I’ve failed somehow as a human being.

Why not just say: “You and I make a good team.”



“Value-add"

Why it’s annoying: It feels like a term you use when you want to sound more important.

Why not just say: added value



“Drinking the Kool-Aid”

Why it’s annoying: The saying is “there’s no such thing as bad publicity.” The origin of this phrase comes from tragedy. The mass suicide of hundreds of people to a madman has to be an exception to that rule, no?

Why not just say: “all in” or “true believer” or “no questions asked”



“It is what it is”

Why it’s annoying: You’re essentially saying: “I have no responsibility for all the bad things that are happening and I hope this inane phrase ends the debate.”

Why not just say: “We feel defeated and there’s nothing we can do.”



Source: Tim Ito and Bob Wiltfong, authors of “The BS Dictionary: Uncovering the Origins and True Meanings of Business Speak."