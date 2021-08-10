And in April, a California appeals court found that Amazon could be held liable in that state for burn injuries caused by an allegedly defective hoverboard sold by a third party on the marketplace, even though the e-commerce giant did not warehouse or ship the product. Amazon has also won product liability cases, such as one in Texas in June, when the state Supreme Court ruled that the company could not be held liable for the injuries of a toddler, who ingested a battery from an allegedly defective remote control sold on the Amazon site by a third party.