Apple again found itself at odds with many in the security research industry last week, when it announced it would introduce new software to scan iPhone photo libraries for child pornography. Instead of scanning for the photos on Apple’s own servers, as most other technology companies do, Apple opted for the scanning to occur on Apple devices. The decision was an effort by Apple to protect the privacy of users, but critics accused Apple of overstepping its boundaries and creating software that could be abused in the future by authoritarian governments. Apple defended the decision and dismissed the notion that the software could be abused.