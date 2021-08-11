Going forward, the space agency plans to spend $625.2 million more, the IG said. That would bring the total for design and testing to more than $1 billion through fiscal year 2025, “when the first two flight-ready spacesuits will be available,” the IG found. In addition to those two suits, the program would produce a demonstration suit that could be used at the space station, two “qualification” suits for testing of the life support system while being worn, and another suit “used to test the design and features of the spacesuit before astronauts wear it.”