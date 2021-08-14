The Colonial hack was just one in a series of attacks on lawmakers’ minds. King said he is particularly wary of attacks on the more than 100,000 public water systems in the United States, especially after a hacker in February took control of a water treatment facility in Oldsmar, Fla. The intruder raised the levels of sodium hydroxide to a hazardous point that could have sickened residents. An operator noticed the rising levels and was able to quickly intervene, but the incident highlighted the broader weaknesses at the facilities responsible for ensuring Americans have clean drinking water.