“Apple is being two-faced on this for sure,” said Alex Stamos, former chief security officer at Facebook. “Federighi is correct. The only way you can verify that Apple is telling the truth about any of their privacy protections and security protections is reverse-engineering the iPhone. But for the last several years, Apple has argued that doing privacy and security research on iOS is illegal,” he said. Stamos, who is director of the Stanford Internet Observatory, was scheduled to testify as an expert in support of Corellium at trial before the case settled.