Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What you need to know

Latest: Taliban co-founder and de facto leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, arrived in Afghanistan Tuesday, just days after his fighters swept to power across the country. The Taliban announced a general amnesty for government officials and ordered fighters to maintain discipline as an uneasy calm settled over the capital, Kabul.

The United States and other nations resumed military evacuation efforts for allied Afghans and other civilians. Operations were suspended late Monday when thousands of people swarmed the airport in Kabul in a desperate bid to flee.

In an address to the nation Monday afternoon, President Biden defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, blaming the Taliban’s takeover on the unwillingness of the Afghan army to fight the militant group and arguing that remaining in the country was not in the U.S. national interest.

