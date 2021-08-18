The voice engine derives meaning from the written words and can use these cues to “illustrate intense anger and emotional pain” according to a statement. In April, Sonantic showed how the audio service can convey couples in the throes of a heated argument. In that demo, two voices have an ordinary conversation which quickly escalates into a shouting match. In real life, the scenario would preserve “actors’ vocal cords” and allow “them to earn passive income,” the company said in a release.