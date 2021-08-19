The first change is to the Messages function, which will be able to scan incoming and outgoing photo attachments on children’s accounts to identify “sexually explicit” photos. If the feature is enabled and a photo is flagged as explicit, Apple will serve kids a prompt warning of the risks and ask if they really want to see or send the photo. If they are younger than 13, they’ll be warned that choosing to proceed means their parents will be notified, if their parents have opted in. Children older than 13 still receive the warnings, but their parents won’t be notified regardless of what they choose, Apple says.