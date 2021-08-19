Google, which employs more than 144,000 people, has turned to membership-based health-care provider One Medical as one of the services it uses to verify the U.S. vaccination records of its contract workers and employees, according to an internal email obtained by The Washington Post. Workers are being asked to send proof of vaccination to One Medical via its app or web portal. Starting Aug. 9, Google began conducting “spot checks” to ensure that only vaccinated workers are on-site at Bay Area facilities — a policy expected to expand to other areas.