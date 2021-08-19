On Wednesday the company went out on the defensive again, publishing a “transparency” report and a blog post that attempted to refute the idea — emerging from an advocacy group and mentioned by Biden — that just 12 influencers were responsible for the majority of anti-vaccine content on the platform. The blog post did not address the questions that the White House and other experts have asked about how much misinformation about the coronavirus is on the platform and who is actually spreading it. The report, a set of curated lists of the most popular content on the network, pushed back against stories that the platform is rife with misinformation or too friendly to conservatives.