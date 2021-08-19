“No other personal social networking provider in the United States remotely approaches Facebook’s scale,” the agency said in the complaint.
The FTC is attempting to course correct after it suffered a stunning setback earlier this summer, when a federal judge threw out its suit against the tech giant, along with a similar case from state attorneys general. The Facebook case is the most high-profile challenge that the agency has brought against a tech company in decades, and it’s widely being watched as a bellwether of the growing movement in Washington to curb concentration in the tech industry.
The filing is also the most high-profile action to date under the agency’s new Democratic majority, helmed by Big Tech critic Lina Khan. Khan inherited the Facebook case from the previous Trump-appointed chair, but her ability to see it to a successful conclusion could define her legacy as an antitrust enforcer.
This is just the latest development in a saga that began in December, when the FTC brought a suit with bipartisan support challenging the company’s pattern of buying up or crushing smaller rivals. The agency sought to force the company to divest from WhatsApp and Instagram, as well as to prevent Facebook from imposing anticompetitive conditions on software developers.
Facebook vowed to vigorously defend itself from the agency’s allegations, and subsequently brought a motion to dismiss the agency’s suit. The company argued that the federal government’s suit failed to clearly support its claim that Facebook has monopoly power.
U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg sided with the company, underscoring the strength of the legal resources of the $1 trillion tech behemoth. However he allowed the agency to refile its complaint with more details to shore up its case.
The decision underscored the challenges ahead of the FTC, especially in a court system that has for decades held a relatively narrow view of antitrust harms. It also sparked calls from lawmakers from both parties to pass legislation to ensure competition challenges could more easily be brought against tech giants.
Khan is under immense political pressure to score a victory in the case, as Facebook’s reputation in Washington has dramatically deteriorated in recent years following privacy and other scandals.
This story is developing, please check back for updates.