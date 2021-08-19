Launched by Khan’s predecessor, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, the case is expected to be a years-long, costly battle, and its outcome will be a demonstration of the new chief’s ability to use her position to follow through on promises to impose boundaries on the business practices of Silicon Valley giants. The Facebook case is the most high-profile challenge that the agency has brought against a tech company in decades, and it’s being watched as a bellwether, not just of the FTC and Khan’s performance, but of the growing movement in Washington to curb concentration in the tech industry.