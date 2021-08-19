With any luck, T-Mobile will also get around to answering some lingering questions. Here’s one that still hasn’t been answered: The first Motherboard story that highlighted the breach noted that the hacker(s) had obtained IMEI numbers — long strings of digits unique to each phone sold — in addition to the rest of the personal information we’ve discussed so far. Meanwhile, T-Mobile’s statements don’t mention them at all. So were they leaked or not? This matters quite a bit, because IMEI numbers can be blacklisted if the device they’re attached to is reported stolen. Theoretically, that means an attacker might be able to at least temporarily prevent you from using your phone by using other leaked information to access your account and reporting your IMEI as lost.