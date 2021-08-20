SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors online extremism, said numerous WhatsApp groups used by the Taliban also had been shut down by Friday. WhatsApp, an encrypted chat service used widely in much of the world, is owned by Facebook, which has banned official Taliban accounts from its services.
“The proliferation of the Talibans online infrastructure, regardless of whether it officially meets some companies’ criteria for content moderation, is significantly contributing to the empowerment of global violent extremists,” said Rita Katz, executive director of SITE. “In short: cutting off Taliban’s online media is definitely a good thing.”
Notably Twitter has not followed a similar policy. It has allowed several official Taliban accounts, including from spokesmen, to continue operating.
