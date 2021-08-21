Apart from the materials masks are made of, the way they fit might be the important factor to pay attention to. You could always buy a few packs and try them out for yourself, but reviews from other people can be helpful in checking whether a mask you’re interested in fits snugly and comfortably. (And for those of you wearing glasses, poring over these reviews is a great way to find out if the masks you want will have you peering through a thin layer of fog all day.)