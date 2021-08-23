The 17-year-old Long Island-native has brought nearly 2 million TikTok followers with her, sharing short videos she hopes will normalize blindness and correct misconceptions about living with a disability. In one recent video, she explained how she does her makeup.
“I do not have a mirror,” she jokes, before showing how she wraps rubber bands around different cosmetics to differentiate them, then lines them up in the order she plans to use them.
Her path hasn’t been easy. When she first switched to swimming, Pagonis had lost her center vision and was considered legally blind but had some visual awareness. In other words, she could still keep herself from running into the sides of the pool or straying into another swimmer’s lane.
“I was very independent,” she said. “I was doing good.”
By 2018, however, her vision began rapidly deteriorating. She had been misdiagnosed with Stargardt disease, a genetic eye disorder that causes vision loss. She actually suffers from genetic retina disease and autoimmune retinopathy. “My body thinks my eyes are bad and attacks my retina,” she explained.
Pagonis fell into a deep depression. She quit swimming. “I felt like, ‘Why should I even live anymore if I’m going to be like this?’ ”
She felt a glimmer of hope after discovering Molly Burke, a blind YouTuber who shares stories about her life, including a behind-the-scenes look at bringing a guide dog on an airplane and what it’s like to skydive when you can’t see.
Pagonis says she felt less alone. Meanwhile, her parents began setting small daily goals that helped her regain a sense of purpose.
Finally, she was ready to get back into the pool.
It didn’t go well.
“It was nothing like I remembered it,” she said. “The first time I get in, I smashed my nose onto the lane line. My nose was bleeding. It was awful. I just couldn’t swim straight down a lane.”
Her family reached out to swimming coaches but, Pagonis said, “Nobody wanted to train the blind girl.” Then they met Marc Danin, who owned the local swimming club Islanders Aquatics on Long Island.
Danin says he had no idea what he was doing at first. “I thought this was going to be easy, but it was extremely hard.”
Their first lesson was disastrous. Danin attached her to “a leash, like a dog,” Pagonis says, to keep her from hitting the side of the pool. “I got out of the pool and thought, ‘This is not working, but I love this man,’ ” she says.
The biggest obstacle was that Pagonis couldn’t sense when she was nearing the end of the pool. “My brain is throbbing the whole time. I have so much to focus on when I’m in the pool,” she said.
Danin blacked out his own swimming goggles, so he could better understand Pagonis’s experience. He researched best practices and learned that some coaches tapped their swimmers with a foam-tipped stick to indicate that they were nearing the end of the pool. He began teaching her to count her strokes and her breath so she could gain a sense of where she was in the pool.
Thousands of laps and thousands of yards later, Pagonis says she finally felt comfortable again. “My goal was to get out of the pool without breaking my hands for the first six months,” she said. Instead, “he taught me how to swim all over again.
After regaining her confidence, Pagonis decided to start competing. But at her first meet, she dove off the starting block into the wrong lane. “When I say I started from the bottom, I mean real low,” she said. “Like, underground.”
Around the same time, she began using social media — TikTok, in particular — to tell her story.
“There were no teen athletes that were blind” on social media, she said. “And I kind of wanted to show that to people. Not a lot of people understand disability.”
With some help from her mom and a voice program that explains what appears on her phone screen, she began making and posting short videos.
In many of them, she explains what it’s like to experience daily life without being able to see. In some, she answers questions or corrects misconceptions about living with blindness — yes, she says in one, she can dress herself. Some feature her swim practices and accomplishments. Some are simply goofy, such as one titled “Blind girl vs. door,” which plays out precisely how you’re imagining.
Many feature her guide dog, a golden lab appropriately named Radar. In others, she uses sarcasm to point out what questions she doesn’t like being asked. “Someone asked me how I eat, so I responded, ‘Actually, I stab myself in the face with my fork,’ ” she said, as an example.
For her, TikTok has become both a way to inspire others and a “coping mechanism.”
“I do this for that random little girl that’s sitting out there scrolling through her phone and just listens to one of my videos and hopefully I can help her and change her life in some way,” she said.
“And I do it for myself. People are going to make fun of me. People are going to laugh at me. I might as well make fun of myself.”
Her following grew quickly. In September 2020, she posted a video in which she explains how she showers and brushes her teeth without hurting herself, which received more than 12 million views. This year, she’s gained nearly a million new followers.
Pagonis says she often hears from others living with disabilities who say the videos helped, including a young girl who was suffering from suicidal ideations. Pagonis says she had several phone conversations with the girl, encouraging her to get back into sports and to see a therapist.
That isn’t to say it’s always been easy. Her mom, Stacey, reads through the comments first and blocks anyone who says something hateful.
“We have over a million people blocked,” Stacey said, adding that “if you report the comments to TikTok, they don’t do anything.”
Still, enough bullying comments seep through to leave Pagonis occasionally stymied.
“This little 12-year-old saying all this nasty stuff, that could happen to him, to his little sister, to his older brother. People don’t understand that,” she says.
Her following on the platform has grown as her swimming career has taken off. She’s come a long way since jumping in the wrong lane. At the U.S. Paralympic Team swim trials in June, she broke the world record for the women’s S11 400-meter freestyle — twice.
And now she’s in Tokyo, seeking her first gold medal. But she still finds time to post TikToks from the Paralympic Village.
“I don’t have to be the stereotype of blindness. … I can do my own makeup. I can be an influencer. I can be a professional athlete,” she said. And Pagonis says she will continue “showing other people with disabilities, or people who are just different, that they can do it.”
