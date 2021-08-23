Indeed, though the FDA announced that it’s pronounced “koe-mir’-na-tee,” much has been made about the difficulties in actually saying it aloud. Writer Drew Magary likened it to “a Philly resident trying to say ‘community.’ ” He also suggested it would “be amusing if Pfizer did a big ad blitz for Comirnaty without mentioning it’s the COVID vaccine AT ALL. Like if they just said ‘Promotes lung girth!’ and jabs suddenly went up nationwide by 60%.” — which naturally led to a flood of jokes about Viagra, which is also produced by Pfizer.