Before you send any personal information to a health organization that contacts you via email, make sure you can verify its existence and its legitimate need for the information. It’s unlikely that an unfamiliar nonprofit organization needs your name, Social Security number and a copy of your vaccination card, for instance. Criminals try to collect as much information about their victims as possible, Ravichandran said — if it’s not valuable now, they may be able to sell it to bad actors down the line.