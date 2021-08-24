Federal, state and local health departments are paying for the ads alongside more traditional billboard, bus stop and TV ads in the hope that they can help turn the tide on the pandemic amid the delta variant’s surge. The United States is averaging about 140,000 new coronavirus cases a day, and roughly 70 percent of the country’s adults has received at least one dose of a vaccine. Facebook said in a statement that it has given more than $30 million this year in free advertising to governments and other groups for covid-related campaigns, including promoting the vaccine.